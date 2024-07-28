Streator library to show 2 free movies

The Streator Public Library will host free movie showings Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host free movie showings Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3.

For Family Movie Night on Friday, the library will show “The Greatest Showman” on its projector from 3 to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Saturday morning, the library will host a viewing 10 a.m. to noon of the 1990 version of “It.” Viewers must be 13 years or older to watch the movie. A parent/guardian is required for children to view.

The library, 130 S. Park St., will be celebrating the entire week with clown and circus themes. The library will have a clown scavenger hunt throughout the week of July 29. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 for more information on any activities.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 29: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5 and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30: Little’s Art Time, children age 4. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30: Story time, circus theme. Children age 5 and younger.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24: Lego: The big build, children age 5. Come to the Lego club and help the library build its giant Lego island.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1: Game Time carnival version. Children 10-plus and older. Video games, board games, puzzles and other activities.