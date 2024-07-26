La Salle-Peru High School to begin registration for 2024-2025 school year

Registration for La Salle-Peru High School opens soon.

L-P requires all students to register online using the Forms link on the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

The Parent Portal is available now. Parents who have not set up a parent account in PowerSchool will need to do so as soon as possible.

In-person registration will be in the main school building on the following days: freshmen/transfer students on Tuesday, July 30; seniors on Wednesday, July 31; juniors on Thursday, Aug. 1; and sophomores on Friday, Aug. 2.

Freshmen/Transfer Student Orientation is 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Sellett Gym. All classes at L-P begin Friday, Aug. 9.

All families should complete the online registration process in advance, if possible. To alleviate long lines during the in-person registration, try to follow the schedule listed student groups (by last name); 8 to 8:50 a.m. A-F, 8:50 to 9:40 a.m. G-M, 9:40 to 10:30 a.m. N-R and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. S-Z.

Families have received additional details about the registration process in the mail. A family who misplaced or did not receive a registration packet can contact the counseling office at 815-223-1721.