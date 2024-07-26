July 25, 2024
La Salle-Peru High School to begin registration for 2024-2025 school year

L-P requires all students to register online using PowerSchool Parent Portal

By Shaw Local News Network
The main entrance of La Salle-Peru Township High school today. Under the master plan, the clock tower and auditorium will remain the same. Under the master plans, students and staff will not have to travel outdoors during the school day (for certain classes) to create a safer learning environment.

Registration for La Salle-Peru High School opens soon. (Shaw Local News Network)

L-P requires all students to register online using the Forms link on the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

The Parent Portal is available now. Parents who have not set up a parent account in PowerSchool will need to do so as soon as possible.

In-person registration will be in the main school building on the following days: freshmen/transfer students on Tuesday, July 30; seniors on Wednesday, July 31; juniors on Thursday, Aug. 1; and sophomores on Friday, Aug. 2.

Freshmen/Transfer Student Orientation is 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Sellett Gym. All classes at L-P begin Friday, Aug. 9.

All families should complete the online registration process in advance, if possible. To alleviate long lines during the in-person registration, try to follow the schedule listed student groups (by last name); 8 to 8:50 a.m. A-F, 8:50 to 9:40 a.m. G-M, 9:40 to 10:30 a.m. N-R and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. S-Z.

Families have received additional details about the registration process in the mail. A family who misplaced or did not receive a registration packet can contact the counseling office at 815-223-1721.

