Girls basketball: Hall grad Mckenna Christiansen to play for Illinois College

Recent Hall grad McKenna Christiansen (blue shirt) recently signed to play basketball for Illinois College, joined by several of her Hall teammates. (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Mckenna Christiansen scored nearly 1,300 points for the Hall High School girls basketball team.

She’s going to do her next scoring for Illinois College.

The recent Hall grad signed to play for the Blues last week. Illinois College is a four-year college located in Jacksonville.

Christiansen said Illinois College always showed a lot interest in her along the way.

“They came and supported me at both travel and high school games, which showed a lot of interest,” said Christiansen, who plans on getting into nursing.

Christiansen ranks fourth all-time in scoring in the Hall girls program with 1,299 careeer points. This past season she led the Devils in scoring (12.8 ppg) and steals (3.0) and averaged 6.5 rebounds per game. She was named as an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.

She was named as first-team All-BCR and NewsTribune.

One of IC’s recruits is Jenna Bowman of Class 3A undefeated state champion Lincoln.

The Illinois College women’s team finished 15-11 last year, 10-6 in the Midwest Conference.