La Salle tables public comment, conduct in city building ordinances

The La Salle City Council will hold off on voting on a proposed ordinance limiting public comment time during meetings and regulating the rules of conduct for residents while in city buildings.

Five residents objected to the proposed rules during Monday’s public comment, saying it violated their right to be heard, among them was Gary Hammers who said Monday he is running for mayor.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said the ordinances go beyond public comment, saying the rules are being put in place to protect city staff who are being harassed at City Hall.

The council unanimously voted to table both ordinances until every alderman was able to weigh in. Aldermen Tom Ptak and Joe Jeppson were not in attendance Monday with excused absences, according to the mayor.

In ordinance 3032, the council is considering amending public comment time from 5 minutes to 3 minutes. If passed, this would be the third time since mid-2023 the council has made changes to the public comment portion of its meeting.

Officials first limited public comment in May 2023, following the Carus Chemical Fire, allotting no more than 5 minutes per speaker and limiting the overall public comment period to 45 minutes. Prior to the change, there were no restrictions on public comment. The May change also legislated speakers to refrain from making vulgar, insulting or inappropriate remarks toward or about any member of the public body, any employee or officer of the city or any member of the audience. Any person who poses a threat to public safety will be removed from the meeting, according to the rule. And the city has removed a resident from a meeting.

In August 2023, officials moved public comment to the beginning of the session, leading to some public comments objecting to the change.

In comparison to La Salle’s proposed 3 minute rule for public comments, Peru allows resident to speak for up to 3 minutes, Oglesby up to 5 minutes and Spring Valley for up to 2 minutes.

La Salle resident Dawn Hicks said the proposed ordinances were “insane” and violated residents’ rights.

“We don’t have to like or agree with each other,” she said. “But, if you stand by and allow our First Amendment Rights to be trampled on, because we annoy you, then you are not for the people.”

“ ... We don’t have to agree on things, but it is all of our rights to be heard,” she said.

Alderman Bob Thompson, who opposed the first round of changes to public comment, said his believes had not changed.

“I will never vote for something like this and I ask every alderman up here to think really hard and you better have read it because you’re going to be held to the same standard you hold the rest of the citizens,” he said.

The other ordinance discussed Monday amends La Salle city code to further regulate the rules of conduct in city buildings and for real estate. This is the first proposed ordinance to regulate the rules of conduct while in City Hall. City Attorney Jim McPhedran said Monday these rules and regulations will not be enforced to impair legal and appropriate public comment during the council meeting, further emphasizing the two ordinance discussed Monday are separate items.

The ordinance for the rules of conduct in city buildings, legislate against sexual harassment of city staff, moving or taking furniture and using vulgarity, among other things.

Referring to the ordinance, Grove said it was his job to protect city employees from harassment and this ordinance allows for that to happen.

“I will not subject these people to it, who are getting paid to render a job,” the mayor said, noting if he loses an election for it, he is fine with it. “Because, I also have principle and I will not let these guys get berated. These women get berated, sexually harassed. It’s not just at this council meeting This is City Hall. This is for City Hall.”

Alderman Jim Bacidore said that he believed the ordinances are so important every council member should be present for the vote.

“I think we should wait, hold on until everybody is here,” Bacidore said.

The council unanimously agreed to table the discussion until every alderman was present.