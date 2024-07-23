Green Street closes in Ottawa for construction

Green Street in Ottawa is closed to through traffic at Chapel Street. The work started Monday, July 22, 2024, and is expected to last until December. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Traffic was getting turned around Monday.

Ottawa’s Green Street and Canal Road between Chapel Street and Old Chicago Road closed to all vehicles and pedestrians Monday and is not expected to reopen until December.

The closure will be in place throughout the entire day during the final phase of the Green Street elevation project. The construction will raise the roadway out of the special flood hazard area.

The intersection at the east end of Chapel Street will be included in the closure. Chicago Road will remain open but westbound traffic onto Canal Road will not be allowed.