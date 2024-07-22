July 22, 2024
Tiskilwa to host 'classic rides' display during Pow Wow Days

Organizers seek participants

By Shaw Local News Network
The hood ornament of a 1931 Ford Model A on Wednesday July 10, 2024, during the Cary Cruise Night.

Classic cars will be on display Saturday, Aug. 3, at the west lawn of Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Classic cars will be on display Saturday, Aug. 3, at the west lawn of Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

Car enthusiasts will have an opportunity to show off their “classic rides” beginning at 9 a.m. Cars are invited to stay as long as they’d like.

Cars can be any age. All vehicles are welcome from cars and buggies, to tricked-out golf carts and bicycles. This isn’t a contest and there’s no entry fee.

The event is part of Tiskilwa’s Pow Wow Days. Call Cecille Gerber at 630-707-0086 for more information.

