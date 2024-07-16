Spring Valley promotes Josh Pellegrini to police sergeant

Spring Valley police officer Josh Pellegrini (right) listens as Police Chief Adam Curran lists the reasons for Pellegrini's promotion to the rank of sergeant Monday, July 15, 2024, at the Spring Valley City Council meeting. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Another hometown boy has made good.

At the Spring Valley City Council meeting on Monday, police officer Josh Pellegrini was promoted to the rank of sergeant, receiving plaudits and new insignia from Police Chief Adam Curran.

The promotion, which came as a recommendation from the city’s Police and Fire Commission, was shortly thereafter approved unanimously.

“I love it,” Pellegrini said of his new position. “I’ve wanted to play a leadership role in this department for awhile and I’m very happy to have the opportunity. Like Chief Curran said, I was born and raised in this community, I take a lot of pride in this community. I went to high school here, my wife is a teacher at (John F. Kennedy Grade School) and we’re raising our family here. This is my home.”

According to Curran, since his association with him began in 2010, Pellegrini has taken on many responsibilities beyond that of a patrol officer, all without complaint. Among those duties are working in the city’s schools, taking a lead role in working with tech aspects, as a taser instructor, a juvenile officer and a deputy building inspector.

“But the best quality I see in Josh is in his community involvement,” Curran said. “He truly cares about his community and wants the best for the community … It is my honor to promote him to sergeant. I congratulate him.”

Mike DeAngelo of the Police and Fire Commission addressed the council, adding his congratulations, saying Pellegrini “defines what a Spring Valley police officer is, the way he cares about the community.”

In other action, the council:

Held a brief public hearing regarding its appropriations ordinance for the period of May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025. The council later unanimously approved it.

Approved a zoning change from manufacturing to agricultural for 33267 1350 Ave., an area along the Peru-Princeton Blacktop.

Approved an amendment to the parking ordinances, limiting parking on the east side of Strong Street between Dakota Street and Mary Jane Lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Approved a tax increment financing redevelopment agreement with Jeff Gillan and Liza Gillan for the construction company they own.

Approved the purchase of a 2024 Chevy Malibu and a 2024 GMC Sierra Crew Cab truck for city use, while also approving the disposal of a 2017 Ford Explorer.