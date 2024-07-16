Mendota seeks bids for Safe Routes to School program

Mendota is seeking bidders for its Safe Routes to School grants.
The Mendota City Council announced Monday its intent to let bids for engineering services to improve safety getting to and from Mendota schools.
As previously reported, the state has awarded two Safe Routes to School grants worth a combined $350,000 to make conditions safer for pedestrians, starting with schoolchildren.
“Our goal is to start construction after the 2024-25 school year,” said Annie Short, projector director for the city, “but there are a lot of steps in between that to get those dollars approved.”
Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman appeared May 30 at Lincoln Elementary School and announced $250,000 for upgrades of sidewalks around Lincoln School.
Another $99,800 will fund a safety audit of routes to Blackstone, Lincoln and Northbrook schools as well as Mendota High School. The safety audit will broadly identify routes for pedestrians and cyclists to the four campuses.
In other matters, the council:
Adopted an appropriations ordinance, giving the city emergency spending authority
Approved a request from Expressions Salon LLC to close off three parking spaces in front of 709 Illinois Ave. for the annual free haircut event
Approved a request from the Knights of Columbus to collect donations Sept. 20-21 at the intersection of Main and Meriden streets
Approved engineering agreements with Chamlin & Associates for the annual street program and for the downtown sidewalk grant in the 700 block of Main Street