Mendota seeks bids for Safe Routes to School program

Plans to redo sidewalks around Lincoln Elementary took a big step forward Monday, July 15, 2024, when the Mendota City Council announced bid letting for the Safe Routes to School program. The grants, announced at this press conference Thursday, May 30, 2024, will hopefully lead to construction starting at the end of the 2024-25 school year. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota is seeking bidders for its Safe Routes to School grants.

The Mendota City Council announced Monday its intent to let bids for engineering services to improve safety getting to and from Mendota schools.

As previously reported, the state has awarded two Safe Routes to School grants worth a combined $350,000 to make conditions safer for pedestrians, starting with schoolchildren.

“Our goal is to start construction after the 2024-25 school year,” said Annie Short, projector director for the city, “but there are a lot of steps in between that to get those dollars approved.”

Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman appeared May 30 at Lincoln Elementary School and announced $250,000 for upgrades of sidewalks around Lincoln School.

Another $99,800 will fund a safety audit of routes to Blackstone, Lincoln and Northbrook schools as well as Mendota High School. The safety audit will broadly identify routes for pedestrians and cyclists to the four campuses.

In other matters, the council:

Adopted an appropriations ordinance, giving the city emergency spending authority

Approved a request from Expressions Salon LLC to close off three parking spaces in front of 709 Illinois Ave. for the annual free haircut event

Approved a request from the Knights of Columbus to collect donations Sept. 20-21 at the intersection of Main and Meriden streets

Approved engineering agreements with Chamlin & Associates for the annual street program and for the downtown sidewalk grant in the 700 block of Main Street