The Dickinson House in Oglesby could get a handicapped-accessible restroom. (Scott Anderson)

The Dickinson House in Oglesby could get a handicapped-accessible restroom.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voiced support for the Dickinson Foundation plans to add a restroom using a federal grant.

The city owns the building, but the project cost will be defrayed with $25,000 from La Salle County, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I’m actually surprised there isn’t an ADA restroom there because it’s a polling place,” Mayor Jason Curran said.