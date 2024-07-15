Bureau Valley registration to begin for 2024-2025 school year

Registration begins soon for the 2024-2025 school year at Bureau Valley schools.

Online registration is encouraged. Beginning July 22, through July 26, parents may log into their student’s Teacherease account and register their student(s) for the 2024-25 school year. Online registration allows parents to pay for fees with a debit or credit card. Some paper forms may be required, depending on the age of the student. Any required paper forms may be dropped off at your student’s building office beginning July 31. Parents can also pay by check or cash at your student’s building office starting July 31.

Another option is to print the forms, found online at www.bv340.org, and deliver the completed forms to your student’s building office beginning July 31, along with payments.

Parents may call their student’s building for an appointment beginning July 24. Locations are: Wyanet Elementary pre-kindergarten to second grade; Walnut Elementary pre-kindergarten to fifth grade; Manlius Elementary/Junior High third through eighth grade; and high school in Manlius.

Available times are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 29, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.

Go to the school’s website and click on the “Registration 24-25″ button. Registration fees for the 2024-25 school year can be found there. There is information on immunization and health requirements, forms for school physicals and class supply lists.