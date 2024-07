A bicyclist was injured Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Streator, police said.

Streator Police Deputy Chief Robert Wood said he believed the female had minor injuries and was taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator for a checkup.

The crash was reported at 10:01 a.m. at the intersection of Goulding and North Bloomington Streets, Wood said. The driver didn’t stop at a stop sign while turning, Wood said.