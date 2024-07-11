Green Street in Ottawa to close July 22

Ottawa’s Green Street and Canal Road between Chapel Street and Old Chicago Road will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians beginning Monday, July 22. (Derek Barichello)

The closure will be in place throughout the entire day during the final phase of the Green Street elevation project. The construction to raise the roadway out of the special flood hazard area is expected to be completed and the street reopened to traffic by Dec. 1.

The intersection at the east end of Chapel Street will be included in the closure. Chicago Road will remain open but westbound traffic onto Canal Road will not be allowed. Residents affected by the closure are being contacted by contractors regarding access to their properties during the closure.