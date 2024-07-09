Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show returns to Grand Bear

Scott Carruthers shows off displays planned for the annual Starved Rock Native American Artifacts Show scheduled 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Grand Bear Resort. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show will return for its 21st year.

The show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock, 2643 Route 178, south of Utica.

There will be exhibitors from around the country as well as many local displays.

Only authentic Native American artifacts are allowed. Organizer Scott Caruthers encourages the public to bring in their finds for a free evaluation and identification from archaeologists with the Illinois State Archaeological Survey.

There is no admission fee to view the artifacts from thousands of years ago. The show is sponsored by two nonprofit organizations: The Illinois State Archaeological Society and The Genuine Indian Relic Society, Inc.

For information about the show, call Carruthers at 815-252-1322.