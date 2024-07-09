District 20 Scoreboard, Tuesday, July 9

Minor League Baseball
At Washington Park, Peru
Monday’s games
Peru 7, Streator 6
Mendota 12, Spring Valley 2
Tuesday’s games
Streator vs. Mendota, 5:45 p.m.
Major League Baseball
At Sunny Jim Bottomley Field, Oglesby
Monday’s games
Peru/Oglesby 16, Princeton 5
Spring Valley 21, Bi-County 4
Tuesday’s games
LaSalle vs. Streator, 5:45 p.m.
Mendota vs. Ottawa American, 7:30 p.m.
Junior League Baseball
District 20 champs: Oglesby (playing in state semifinals at 8 p.m.)
Senior League Baseball
District 20 champs: Spring Valley (advances to Central States Regional)
Minor League Softball
At St. Mary’s Park, LaSalle
Monday’s games
Bi-County 20, Spring Valley 9
Utica 14, Princeton 0
Tuesday’s games
Peru vs. LaSalle, 5:45 p.m.
Bi-County vs. Utica, 7:30 p.m.
Major League Softball
District 20 champs: Oglesby (have reached state semifinals)
Junior League Softball
District 20 champs: Bi-County (playing at state)