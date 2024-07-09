July 09, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

District 20 Scoreboard, Tuesday, July 9

By Kevin Hieronymus

Minor League Baseball

At Washington Park, Peru

Monday’s games

Peru 7, Streator 6

Mendota 12, Spring Valley 2

Tuesday’s games

Streator vs. Mendota, 5:45 p.m.

Major League Baseball

At Sunny Jim Bottomley Field, Oglesby

Monday’s games

Peru/Oglesby 16, Princeton 5

Spring Valley 21, Bi-County 4

Tuesday’s games

LaSalle vs. Streator, 5:45 p.m.

Mendota vs. Ottawa American, 7:30 p.m.

Junior League Baseball

District 20 champs: Oglesby (playing in state semifinals at 8 p.m.)

Senior League Baseball

District 20 champs: Spring Valley (advances to Central States Regional)

Minor League Softball

At St. Mary’s Park, LaSalle

Monday’s games

Bi-County 20, Spring Valley 9

Utica 14, Princeton 0

Tuesday’s games

Peru vs. LaSalle, 5:45 p.m.

Bi-County vs. Utica, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Softball

District 20 champs: Oglesby (have reached state semifinals)

Junior League Softball

District 20 champs: Bi-County (playing at state)

Have a Question about this article?