Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show set July 20 in Ladd

Visitors walk down Main Street in Ladd checking out dozens of large vehicles during the 2023 Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show. This year's show is planned for Saturday, July 20. (Derek Barichello)

The 20th Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in downtown Ladd.

Vehicle owners and enthusiasts will get a close-up look at machines polished up and ready to show, while benefiting a good cause – the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

With the help of the village of Ladd, Route 89 will be rerouted for a few hours, so trucks of all kinds will be displayed on Main Street. There will be plenty of room to line the street with all makes and models of new and restored, big trucks including truck cranes, fire trucks, wreckers, as well as pickups and farm tractors – new and antique – from all over the North Central Illinois area.

“The idea is to show off all the working vehicles that are important not only to their owners, but to all of us, for the part each plays in our day-to-day living,” said Phil Hocking, event organizer.

All entrants will receive a dash plaque donated by Graphic Electronics of Spring Valley. The entry registration fee is a donation to the American Cancer Society.

In addition to lots of chrome and stacks, there will be entertainment for the whole family with music by DJ Gary Swanson, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, food and event T-shirts for sale. Local businesses have donated door prizes items ranging from toys to motor oil. Admission to the show is free to the public.

Hocking is grateful to many local businesses and individuals who have who have supported the Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show over that past 18 years.

“We’ve gotten to know a lot of people who’ve come out every year with their trucks and entries,” he said. “So many are here in memory or in honor of a loved one effected by cancer. In a way, it’s like a homecoming every year. Everyone is welcome to come out and spend some time, check out the great vehicles and help this cause.”

Hocking estimates roughly $100,000 has been raised since the first show in 2003. He’s hoping that the weather will cooperate to help bring out young and old to this year’s truck show.

“Every dollar raised at the show will bring us a little closer to a cure for cancer.”

For entry and general information call 815-488-8245, 815-894-2092 or email hocking4@comcast.net.

The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem by saving lives, diminishing suffering and preventing cancer through research, education, advocacy and service. For the most up-to-date cancer related information and to join the fight against cancer, call 1-800-ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.