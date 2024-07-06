Free lunch to be served July 13 at Streator’s Park Place

A free lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by First United Methodist Church, serving hot chicken salad, cold salads, dessert and beverage.

The Free Lunch Program sponsored by Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions is hosted the second Saturday of each month. The meal is free and everyone is invited to attend. The meal will be din-in and/or carryout.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Karyn at 815-674-3931.