Peru police chief completes FBI training course

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond is awarded a certificate of completion of the FBI National Command Course from FBI Section Chief, Leadership & Training Services Section, Todd Bobe. (Photo Provided by Chief Sarah Raymond)

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond completed the FBI National Command Course in May, a course specifically created for law enforcement agencies with fewer than 50 sworn personnel.

FBI National Command Course Program Manager Tina Jaskiewicz said the primary objective of the course is to provide a seminar-based, educational, professional development experience based on four pillars: study of emerging trends, enhancing partnerships, promoting wellness and seeking innovation.

“Many of the instruction blocks are designed to initiate and promote facilitated conversations and the exchange of ideas among the attendees, each of whom possess extensive knowledge and experience in law enforcement and the criminal justice system,” Raymond said.

Raymond attended the course from May 6 to May 10 in Quantico, Virginia.

Attendees are nominated by their local FBI field office, Jaskiewicz said in this case the nomination came from the Chicago field office.

Jaskiewicz said Raymond was able to take advantage of a safe, open environment among peers to liaison, develop networks, create long-lasting relationships and promote professionalism ultimately increasing agency effectiveness and leadership skills.

“Everybody in the class was from a different state and every participant was from a smaller law enforcement agency,” Raymond said. “So, we all had a unique level of experience and we were able to utilize each other’s strengths and competencies.”

Raymond said the experience was unparalleled as she was not only able to walk away with different leadership strategies, but also 49 additional resources she can reach out to anytime.

“I’ve taken things from there already and implemented them just in my everyday leadership,” she said. “My takeaways from there were very valuable.”

One example of a takeaway, Raymond said, is understanding people, their individual qualities, each of their lifestyles, families and on top of that what they have to offer as a law enforcement officer.

“Then utilize those different qualities and potentials,” she said. “To not only make them better officers, but also to help in the success of the police department.”

Jaskiewicz said this type of executive level training provides executives the tools they need to stay knowledgeable and ahead of threats in order to keep their communities safe and enjoyable.

“Partnerships, liaison and intelligence sharing among law enforcement agencies enables executives to identify and tackle both ongoing and emerging crime problems and other threats to our nation,” Jaskiewicz said.