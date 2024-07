Seneca’s Faith Baker has signed on to continue her education at Lake Land University in Herman, Wisc., and her volleyball career at the NCAA Division 3 level with the Muskies. Pictured at her signing ceremony are, from the left: front row - Deb Baker, Faith Baker and Brian Baker; back row - Seneca volleyball coach Noah Champene, Paige Baker, Coley Reel and Seneca AD Ted O’Boyle. (Provided by Seneca High School)