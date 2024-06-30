Reddick library in Ottawa to pass out grilling kits

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will pass out a kit containing a lemon pepper spice sample and grilling recipes. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will pass out a kit containing a lemon pepper spice sample and grilling recipes.

The monthly kit for adults will be distributed beginning Monday, July 1, to Celebrate National Grilling Month. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of July 1. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 2: Ready, Set, Read!, 3 to 6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

Thursday, July 4: Library closed for Independence Day.

2 to 4 p.m.: Friday, July 5: Dungeons & Dragons Apprenticeship, seventh through 12th grades. The library’s Dungeon Master needs your assistance! Are you interested in leveling up to DM status? Then come to this event and learn how to run a campaign.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in an friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6: Manga Club, seventh through 12th grades. The library is getting together to talk about favorite Mangas (and the anime series they inspired.) Come meet up with fellow fans and make some crafts. This month the library is looking at Death Note.