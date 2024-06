The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Utica Fire Station, just south of Casey’s on Route 178. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Utica Fire Station, just south of Casey’s on Route 178.

The guest speaker will be Jenna Porter, M.S., an occupational therapist with OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She will be talking about activities that will make you more independent in daily living tasks.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. For more information, call Sue at 815-434-7114.