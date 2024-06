Bill Gray of Tonica took a photo of this fawn in a field. Gray is one of La Salle County Farm Bureau's crop watchers. (Photo provided by Bill Gray )

If you find a fawn, the best thing to do is it to leave it alone, according to wildlife experts. The mother is likely nearby or keeping tabs. Does will leave their young in a hiding spot and return to get them.