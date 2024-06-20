Girls soccer: Princeton has a rebuilding season

Junior keeper Maddie Oertel had 135 saves this season, moving up to No. 3 all-time for PHS soccer. (Mike Vaughn)

It was a rebuilding season for the Princeton girls soccer team, which had a young team as they moved on from the departure of its all-time leading scorer, Mariah Hobson, now at Monmouth College.

The Tigresses went 6-13-2, scoring 42 goals while allowing 51.

Here’s a look at the key players behind their season:

Keighley Davis, Princeton (So., MF)

The sophomore mid-fielder came over from track and scored five goals with two assists in her first season on the pitch.

Keighley Davis

Devin Dever, Princeton (Jr., D)

A steady defender, who was instrumental for the Tigresses, coach David Gray said, Dever chipped in one goal and one assist for PHS.

Devin Dever

Miyah Fox, Princeton (Sr., F)

It was better late than never for the PHS senior, who came out for high school soccer for the first time while also competing in track and field, contributing nine goals, second most on the team, and three assists.

Miyah Fox

Maddie Oertel, Princeton (Jr., K)

The Tigresses’ keeper had 130 saves on goal and continues to climb on the program’s all-time charts, now ranked third with 320 career saves.

Maddie Oertel

Olivia Sandoval, Princeton (Fr., F)

The freshman forward shined as the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals and eight assists.