The Spring Valley City Council approved Monday the shift of $55,000 from the general fund to the recreation fund to cover the cost of the new pickle ball courts being built at Kirby Park.

Alderman Dave Pellegrini said the concrete has been poured and that the city is waiting on a bid for the painting. The courts should be “in business in a month,” he said.

Pellegrini and Thompson also commended the Park Board for a job well done during the recent Summer Fest celebration.