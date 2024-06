The Covenant Children’s Home Alumni Association will have its annual reunion 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday June 29, at the Simon Conference Center, 440 Elm Place, Princeton. (Photo provided by Diana Whitney)

Anyone who has ever worked, lived or volunteered at Covenant and their guests are welcome. There is no cost or reservation needed for this event. A dish to pass would be appreciated but not necessary. Call the CCH Alumni Association President Lisa Trodden-Brown at 708-567-5472 with any questions.