Seneca High School honor roll, 2nd semester 2023-2024

Seneca High School announced its honor roll for the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year.
High honor roll
Seniors
Marissa Jade Aguilar, Austin Richard Aldridge, Madison Belle Applebee, Katherine Elizabeth Arnold, Faith Carol Baker, Kate Leighann Biros, Lilian Adison Blakley, Brianna Lynn Brown, Chase Grant Buis, Abigail Marie Cade, Alannah Lea Casey, Samuel Michael Churchill, Lauren Grace Cronkrite, Kenneth Louis Daggett, Andrew Edward Danek, Peyton Mackenzie Enerson, Grant Lee Feiner, Cassidy Nicole Fosen, Sophia Mae Fosen, Michelle Govea, Lodin Eric Hahn, Logan Anthony Jacobsgaard, Teagan James Johnson, Aidan J Keedy, Jalynn C Keedy, Erinn Mae Kenney, Samuel James Kleich, Bradley Michael Martin Jr, Gabrielle Irene Maxwell, William Calvert Milton, Taylor Reese Mino, Nathen Jakob Neal, Jolena Mae Odum, Gracie Cecilia Steffes, Addison Nicole Stiegler, Carter James Thomas, Maya Ann Underhill, Samantha Marie Vandevelde, Airianna Rose Wierzbicki
Juniors
Lauryn Anne Barla, Grace Annmarie Beland, Abigail Brie Bersano, Benjamin Cash Biros, Jonathon Kaiden Bricco, Clara Grace Bruno, Carter Allen Clouse, Hailey Elena Culbertson, Memphis Lee Echeverria, Kevin Jerome Einhaus, Cassandra Brooke Engen, Layla Ann Fessler , Samuel John Finch, Paxton C Giertz, Nicholas Allan Grant, Malachi Murph John Haines, Katelynn M Hart, Jacob Owen Hasselbring, Bianey Hernandez, Romeo Hernandez, Aubrie Lee Jackson, Talia Nicolene Johnson, Tynan Leo Justice, Kamryn Louise Kastler, Casey Drew Klicker, Destinee A Lavarier, Emmett M Liberg, Grant Arthur Mc Closkey, Payton Michael Mc Donald, Audry Adelle Mc Nabb, Mylee Nicole Meyers, Thomas Herbert Milton, Natalie Jean Misener, Victoria Susan Naines, Andrew James Norton, Evelyn Rose O’Connor, Lainie Rae Olson, Connor Richard Pabian, Matthew Joseph Sherdon, Grant Thomas Siegel, Christopher William Smith, Kayleigh Jayne Spreitzer, Ambrey Autumn Terry, Ryker Neil Terry, Sophia Chrystalla Touvannas, Shelby Rylan Welsh-Duckwitz, Maison Rae Yard
Sophomores
Addysen Kay Applebee, Shan Ashiya Mendoza Balandang, Michael Cole Breisch, Lexie Marie Buis, Cody Patrick Clennon, Nevaeh Grace Countryman, Chloey Marie Coyne, Madison Rose Degrush, Evan John Eplin, Jaxson Thomas Finch, Maliya Ann Gottschalk, Samantha Louise Greisen, Jayden Hesik, Griffin Anthony Hougas, Blade Housman, Liam M Knoebel, Kyler Robert Krull, Tessa June Krull, Chase Matthew Mc Daniel, Jace Daniel Mitchell, Lily Katherine Mueller, Taylor Renee Nicolaides, Lillian Elizabeth Pfeifer, Avery W Phillips, Camryn Lee Stecken, Ruthie Rian Steffes, Ava Jane Sulzberger, Brooklyn Marie Szafranski, Lauren Rae Thomas, Gunner Vincent Varland, Landen Venecia
Freshmen
Devon Johnathan Akre, Rayce Dylan Aukland, Aiden John Basaraba, Alyson Elizabeth Blakley, Emmelyn Avery Blakley, Cole Joseph Burchett, Audrey Ronette Claypool, Vivienne Hope Cronkrite, Dane Thomas Ferrara, Alexander J Gagnon, Pierce Anthony Gilbertson, Jesus * Govea, Ethan Gregory Hasselbring, Landon Joseph Hebel, Daniel Scott Isham, Kendall Lane Jones, Kaylee Marie Klinker, Haiden Sunny Lavarier, Cody Jacob Malak, Addison Marie Mann, Hayden Joseph Mc Donald, Francis Jo Meyers, Emma Grace Mino, Juliet Angela Mueller, Zachary Steven Naines, Blaire Michelle Nevins, Aydan Luar Perez, Hayden Olivia Pfeifer, Alana Brielle Potter, Graysen N Provance, Brant Randall Roe, Tori Olivia Skelton, Gracie Anne Smith, Piper Ky Stenzel, Keira Elizabeth Stilwell, Raiden Elias Terry, Sofia E Vought, Aurora Sean Louise Weber, Cole Walker Webster
Honor roll
Seniors
Alexander Michael Bogner-Kidwell, Brianna Marie Caldwell Mc Caslin, Elijah Timothy Chapman, Casey Joseph Clennon, Alex Cody Dziorny, Anastasie Jade Farcus, Nathan Anthony Grant, Asher William Hamby, Kysen Jereme Klinker, Nathaniel Paul Othon, Lane Adam Provance, Jaxyn Takeo Sibert, Aidan Michael Vilcek, Chance Payton Ybarra
Juniors
Sebastian Andrew Deering, Jeremy A Gagnon, Tomas * Hernandez, Katelynn Elizabeth Loveland, Lilly Ashlynn Lynch, Keegan Michael Murphy, Cara Jayne Peterson, Jillian Betty Briann Pizano, Hannah Honoria Prohaska, Colton Thomas Pumphrey, Broderick Michael Rademacher, Emalie Josaphine Reyes, Christopher Robin Scheibe, Harley M Smith, Madison Taylor Youngblood, Alyssa Rose Zellers
Sophomores
Abigail Renee Churchill, Wyatt Jay Coop, Vincent Attillio Corrado, Paul George Cuevas, Clinton Ray Darling, Romey Hernandez, Ian Logan Janke, Cadance Grace Marie Kessling, Tyler Harry Kline, Zebadiah Richard Maxwell, Brianna Belle Newkirk, Karlyn Le Ana Maree Nolan, Landyn A Ramsey, Ayden Christopher Robinson, Brady Paul Sheedy, Sean Lee Alexander Sigler, Matthew Derek Stach, Chloe Elizabeth Thompson, Aden Roger-Lee Towns, Kyra Ann Wood
Freshmen
Joey Arnold, Aubree Giovanna Barr, Kail L Bell, Claire Denise Darling, Jessa Leigh Echeverria, Braiden Jones, Michael Kucinic, Courtney E Leonard, Tristen Robinson, Aaron Ruiz-Heredia, Isabella Sanches, Chloe Skandera, Emma Lynn Spittler, Max Charles Sproull, Spencer Steven Thorpe, Cooper Madden Thorson, James C Zydron