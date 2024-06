The Coalition for Constitutional Rights will host Michelle Peterson at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, to tell the story of her son as a victim of grooming by a high school teacher. (Shaw File Photo)

The Coalition for Constitutional Rights will host Michelle Peterson at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, to tell the story of her son as a victim of grooming by a high school teacher.

The presentation will be at the Prouty Community Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton. Peterson is working on legislation for all 50 states to have a grooming law in place and for Illinois, amending the grooming law so someone charged with grooming cannot take a plea deal, otherwise known as Andrew’s Law.