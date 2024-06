Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle will host vacation Bible school June 17-19 at the church.

Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18; and 9 to 11:30 a.m.. Wednesday, June 19. The theme is the 10 Commandments. The program concludes with Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23.