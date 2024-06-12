Serena High School Class of 1964 donates $22,192 to school

The Serena High School Class of 1964 recently held its 60th reunion and donated a class gift of $22,192 to the school for a digital touch screen legacy board.
Class member Keith Lucas gave each attendee a thumb drive with four hours of music from the class’ high school years. The program pointed out this class went through high school without the benefit of Google. Typing and shorthand were among the classes taught and there were no competitive sports for girls. During this class’ high school years, John F. Kennedy was assassinated, Elvis Presley and The Beatles came into popularity in American culture, and the Viet Nam War and Civil Rights Movement were starting.