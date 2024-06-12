Barbershop quartet performs during Poco a Poco in Streator

Barbershop quartet Linc 182 performed Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Park Presbyterian Church in Streator, kicking off the public concerts available during Poco a Poco Festival. (Derek Barichello)

The concert was followed Tuesday by the Family and Friends Concert.

The festival had two components – educational training for high school and junior high-level musicians and public concerts.

Here are the remaining public events through Saturday, June 15:

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12: Fun with music, Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12: Coffeehouse concert, The Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13: Community Instrumental Ensemble rehearsal, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13: Student showcase, (6:30 p.m. youth events and 7 p.m. performance)

10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14: Community Instrumental Ensemble rehearsal, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

7 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14: String jam session, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15: Community concert, Streator High School auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.