June 11, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioBearsLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Barbershop quartet performs during Poco a Poco in Streator

Festival to feature more public musical events through June 15

By Derek Barichello
Barbershop quartet Linc 182 performed Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Park Presbyterian Church in Streator, kicking off the public concerts available during Poco a Poco Festival.

Barbershop quartet Linc 182 performed Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Park Presbyterian Church in Streator, kicking off the public concerts available during Poco a Poco Festival. (Derek Barichello)

Barbershop quartet Linc 182 performed Tuesday at Park Presbyterian Church in Streator, kicking off the public concerts available during Poco a Poco Festival.

The concert was followed Tuesday by the Family and Friends Concert.

The festival had two components – educational training for high school and junior high-level musicians and public concerts.

Here are the remaining public events through Saturday, June 15:

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12: Fun with music, Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12: Coffeehouse concert, The Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13: Community Instrumental Ensemble rehearsal, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13: Student showcase, (6:30 p.m. youth events and 7 p.m. performance)

10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14: Community Instrumental Ensemble rehearsal, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

7 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14: String jam session, Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15: Community concert, Streator High School auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

Have a Question about this article?