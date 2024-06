Matthiessen State Park reached capacity at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday and will be closed to further traffic. (Julie Barichello)

Matthiessen State Park reached capacity at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday and will be closed to further traffic.

Parking lots usually reopen about 3 or 4 p.m. when visitors begin to head home after a day of hiking. Trails close at sunset. Parking along roadways or blocking other vehicles in is not allowed and your vehicle may be subject to being towed or a ticket.