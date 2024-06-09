La Salle County marriages: May 20-31, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from May 20 through May 31, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from May 20 through May 31, 2024.

Larry Lee Childs of Mendota and Hope Lynn Klement of Dixon

Terry Michael Green of Ottawa and Pamela Jo Green of Ottawa

Hannah Marie Smith of Princeton and Taylor Marie Stacy of Princeton

David Monge Cisneros of Mendota and Yareli Martinez Herrera of Mendota

Joseph Fitzgerald Kennedy of Ottawa and Julianna Alexis Silovic of Ottawa

Frank Anthony Szafranski of Streator and Berneice Elaine Thompson of La Salle

Christian Worm Aaron of Normal and Katelyn Marie Traylor of Normal

Thaddeus Elijah Armstrong of Ottawa and Rachel Barbara Tesch of New Berlin, Wis.

William Donald Zeman of Oglesby and John Michael Wolniak Jr. of Oglesby

Dustin Clay Spencer of Marseilles and Jessica Lynn Spencer of Marseilles

Jaime Barajas of La Salle and Francely Estrada of La Salle

Timothy Lewis Smith of Chicago and Michael Anthony Meller of Chicago

Darren Thomas Cummins of St. Joseph and Kaleigh Jo Gabriel of Assumption

Joan Eduardo Garcia of Princeton and Viviana Yamile Guzman of Princeton

Simon Thomas Brolley of Fort Cavazos, Texas and Hannah Marie Gerber of La Salle

Reece Walters Ehret of Brown Deer, Wis. and Cailyn Ronae Adams of Brown Deer, Wis.

Brandon Paul Eiben of Ottawa and Cammi Michelle Thurlby of Goodyear, Ariz.

Bradley Michael Burash of Streator and Destiny Danae Stevens of Streator

Alexander Joseph Burgher of Spring Valley and Ashley Renee Lynn Jennings of Spring Valley

Kevin Joseph Rybka of Akron, Ohio and Sophie Nicole Pfaff of Morris

Gregory Bernard Anderson of La Salle and Chelsea Lynn Reidies of La Salle

Tajay Romeu Hewitt of Peru and Kasonia Marie Smith of Peru

Dustin Michael Kent of Mendota and Casey Mae Nance of Mendota

Charles Zackery Welch of Streator and Jessica Ann Thomas of Streator

Nikolas Edward Manahan of Spring Valley and Alexa Marie Moriarty of Spring Valley

Branden William Voelkel of Somonauk and Krista Ann Johnson of Somonauk

Terry Lenord Chasse of Sandwich and Louise Elizabeth Wade of Sandwich

Daniel John Dammann of Ottawa and Clair McKenna Sack of Ottawa