La Salle County marriages: May 20-31, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from May 20 through May 31, 2024.
Larry Lee Childs of Mendota and Hope Lynn Klement of Dixon
Terry Michael Green of Ottawa and Pamela Jo Green of Ottawa
Hannah Marie Smith of Princeton and Taylor Marie Stacy of Princeton
David Monge Cisneros of Mendota and Yareli Martinez Herrera of Mendota
Joseph Fitzgerald Kennedy of Ottawa and Julianna Alexis Silovic of Ottawa
Frank Anthony Szafranski of Streator and Berneice Elaine Thompson of La Salle
Christian Worm Aaron of Normal and Katelyn Marie Traylor of Normal
Thaddeus Elijah Armstrong of Ottawa and Rachel Barbara Tesch of New Berlin, Wis.
William Donald Zeman of Oglesby and John Michael Wolniak Jr. of Oglesby
Dustin Clay Spencer of Marseilles and Jessica Lynn Spencer of Marseilles
Jaime Barajas of La Salle and Francely Estrada of La Salle
Timothy Lewis Smith of Chicago and Michael Anthony Meller of Chicago
Darren Thomas Cummins of St. Joseph and Kaleigh Jo Gabriel of Assumption
Joan Eduardo Garcia of Princeton and Viviana Yamile Guzman of Princeton
Simon Thomas Brolley of Fort Cavazos, Texas and Hannah Marie Gerber of La Salle
Reece Walters Ehret of Brown Deer, Wis. and Cailyn Ronae Adams of Brown Deer, Wis.
Brandon Paul Eiben of Ottawa and Cammi Michelle Thurlby of Goodyear, Ariz.
Bradley Michael Burash of Streator and Destiny Danae Stevens of Streator
Alexander Joseph Burgher of Spring Valley and Ashley Renee Lynn Jennings of Spring Valley
Kevin Joseph Rybka of Akron, Ohio and Sophie Nicole Pfaff of Morris
Gregory Bernard Anderson of La Salle and Chelsea Lynn Reidies of La Salle
Tajay Romeu Hewitt of Peru and Kasonia Marie Smith of Peru
Dustin Michael Kent of Mendota and Casey Mae Nance of Mendota
Charles Zackery Welch of Streator and Jessica Ann Thomas of Streator
Nikolas Edward Manahan of Spring Valley and Alexa Marie Moriarty of Spring Valley
Branden William Voelkel of Somonauk and Krista Ann Johnson of Somonauk
Terry Lenord Chasse of Sandwich and Louise Elizabeth Wade of Sandwich
Daniel John Dammann of Ottawa and Clair McKenna Sack of Ottawa