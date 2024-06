Learn the basics of disc golf Thursday, June 13, through a free program in Mendota. (Derek Barichello)

Incoming fifth through eighth graders will have a workshop 1 to 2:30 p.m. and incoming ninth through 12th graders will one 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Mendota.

Register online by Tuesday, June 11, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mendisc. Equipment will be provided. Call 815-539-7459 with any questions. The program is organized by the YMCA and the city of Mendota.