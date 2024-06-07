Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels set June 27 in La Salle

A drive-thru dinner fundraiser benefitting Meals on Wheels is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Voluntary Action Center, 1840 St. Vincent’s Ave., La Salle. (Provided)

A drive-thru dinner fundraiser benefitting Meals on Wheels is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Voluntary Action Center, 1840 St. Vincent’s Ave., La Salle.

Dinner tickets are $10 and includes a choice of cheeseburger, hot dog or bratwurst with coleslaw, chips and dessert. Additional sandwiches are available for purchase for $3.

Enter the parking lot from O’Conor Avenue, sto pat the front door (south) of the building, place your order, then proceed to back of the building to pick up order.

The VAC serves La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties.

For more information, call 815-883-3630 or email jschrader@vacdk.org.