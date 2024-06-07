2024 BCR Female Track Athlete of the Year: Morgan Foes

Princeton's Morgan Foes shows her medals on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Princeton High School. Foes, who is the first Princeton girls to medal in both weights at State, is the BCR Girls Track Athlete of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton girls track coach Pat Hodge doesn’t hesitate when he’s asked to talk about his senior standout thrower, Morgan Foes.

“She’s the best all-around thrower in PHS girls’ track history,” he said.

No thrower is more decorated.

Foes became the first girl from PHS to medal in both throws at state, placing fourth in shot put and seventh in discus.

That bit of school history was news to her.

“When I read that (BCR) article is when I found that. That was really cool. And I’m glad I was able to make some history at PHS,” she said. “I hope some girl throwers would like to come out and follow in my footsteps.”

Foes had the best showing ever for a PHS girl in shot put, the first to medal since Colbi Schertz took seventh in 2015 and is the first to medal in discus since Lisa Sondgeroth placed fourth in 1991.

For all of her accomplishments in the ring, Foes is the 2024 BCR Female Track Athlete of the Year.

“I’m very proud of the progress I made this season. It’s easy to look at things numerically,” she said. “I did have a PR in shot put. Discus was a little bit uneasy at times. But even mechanically, I think I’ve made a lot of strides, compared to last season, so I’m really thankful for this season giving me insight in myself, my form and my overall performance.”

Foes, who broke a 32-year record in the discus last season (128-5 1/4), got her senior season off in a big way by setting the school indoor shot put record.

She was a model of consistency during the outdoors season, winning both throws in seven meets.

She got second in shot and third in discus in a loaded Class 2A Princeton Sectional field, featuring eventual dual state champion Olivia Marshall of Geneseo.

Last year, Foes got fifth at state in the discus and qualified for, but didn’t make the finals in the shot put, finishing 17th.

She flipped the script this year, placing higher in the shot and qualifying for the disc finals with her last throw in the prelims and moved up to seventh with her last throw in the finals.

“I never thought I’d medal higher in shot put than discus, and yet here we are,” Foes said. “I’m very thankful for my two medals and I think that seventh-place in discus does represent the perseverance that went through that which is just as good as my fourth-place medal.

“Going into state, I felt consistent with shot put, so that was a factor going in, that helped me stay calm. And especially since I’ve been once there before, really using that experience to do better.

“I’m very thankful. I think this the season has taught me a lot about myself. I’m very grateful for the position I was able to be in and the opportunities I was given for this season. State is the ultimate goal so doing well at state was awesome.”

Foes came less than three inches from moving up to third place in the shot.

“It was within reach. I just couldn’t do it. I don’t know what it was,” she said. “It’s really hard to improve in finals. I had a good prelim throw and that helped carry me through to fourth, but I wished I could have pushed further and gotten that third place. But I’m still happy with my fourth.”

Princeton's Morgan Foes poses for a photon the throwing area on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Princeton High School. Foes is the NewsTribune girls track athlete of the year. (Scott Anderson)

Bragging rights

There’s the matter of bragging rights at home. Foes believes she’s moved up the ladder with her two medals topping big brother’s Grant’s fourth-place showing in discus as the 2021 BCR Male Track Athlete of the Year.

She still concedes the top spot to her mom, the former Bridget Byers, a 1994 PHS grad, who made Nationals for Grace College, and held the school record there for several years. Mama Foes is ranked seventh all-time for PHS.

“I think I’ve officially moved up to that second spot,” Foes said. “My mom has that Nationals under her belt. Grant has his fourth place and I have a couple of state medals more than he does. I think I’ve earned that right to second in my family.”

She said while her brother was really happy for her, he’s not totally willing to concede that second spot, because “he has his own fourth-place medal and reminds me of that.”

The Princeton thrower was thankful for the support of her family, coaches and teammates.

“They’re such a supportive group,” she said. “We have such a good family and I feel very supportive in what I do. My family always knows what to say and what to do. I’m thankful to have them around me.”

Hodge said Foes, who was the BCR Honor Roll leader in both events with throws of 39-0 1/2 (shot) and 122-3 1/4 (discus), lived up to all expectations and then some.

“Morgan had an excellent senior year,” he said. “Naturally there were high expectations as she qualified for state in both the shot and disc last year. Still, you have to go out and do it.”

Will fly with the Redbirds

The next step for Foes in her career will take her to Normal to throw for the Illinois State Redbirds. She can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been ready for a while,” she said. “I’ve just been excited for it. I’m ready to go down there and see what I can do. I’m excited to challenge myself academically and athletically and hopefully make some good strides there and just get to work.”

Foes plans to study chemistry, but doesn’t want to follow her folks into the teaching profession.

“It’s not for me,” she said.

Instead, she’ll study up for all the parts to improve her throws.