Prairie Arts Council to sponsor annual bake sale June 21

The Prairie Arts Council will be sponsoring its annual bake sale in conjunction with Lunch in the Park on Friday, June 21, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Prairie Arts Council will be sponsoring its annual bake sale in conjunction with Lunch in the Park on Friday, June 21, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

If you would like to donate baked goods, they can be delivered to the park from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Organizers prefer items, such as cookies, brownies, rice krispie treats, trail mix and cupcakes. Put these items “two in a zip-lock bag” for easy pricing. Other baked goods also would be appreciated. Popular items are pies, coffee cakes and breads. No cream items, because there is no refrigeration available.