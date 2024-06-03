Live Well Streator, Central Church of Christ, other groups partner for Streator-area clean up event

Live Well Streator is partnering with the city of Streator and multiple other Streator-area community organizations for a community clean up event Saturday, June 8, through Saturday, June 15. (Provided)

The citywide clean up will take place in parks, trails and other public areas. Groups of all sizes, ages and skill level who are interested in taking part in the community-wide effort to make Streator more beautiful can sign up at https://forms.gle/QpakUPe5Zf9hjo1e9 or contact event volunteer coordinators Jessica Pastrik and Paul Webster from Central Church of Christ at 815-673-1581 or connect@centrallive.net