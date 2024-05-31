La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issues 25 citations during Click it or Ticket campaign

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced it issued 25 citations during the Memorial Day Click It or Ticket enforcement period. (Photo provided)

During the enforcement period, the sheriff’s office wrote citations for distracted driving (three), DUI (one), disobeying a stop sign (two), pretrial release violation (one), suspended/revoked licenses (three), uninsured motorist (nine), speeding (29) and miscellaneous offenses (four).

The Click It or Ticket campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.