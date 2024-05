IHSA State Scoreboard for Friday, May 31

Class 1A Baseball

Ottawa Marquette 9, Jacksonville Rout 3

Game 2: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Third place - Jacksonville Rout vs. loser 2, 10 a.m.

Title - Ottawa Marquette vs. winner 1, 2 p.m.

Class 2A Baseball

Game 1: Maroa-Forsyth (26-4) vs. Sterling Newman (25-4-1), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Effingham St. Anthony (25-5-1) vs. Wilmington (27-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday: Third place - 4 p.m.

Title - 7 p.m.

Class 1A Softball

Ridgewood 4, Villa Grove 1

Illini Bluffs (25-1) vs. Campbell Hill Trico (27-5)

Saturday: Third place - Villa Grove (25-12-1) vs. loser 2, 9 a.m.

Title - Ridgewood (31-5-1) vs. winner 2, 11:30 a.m.

Class 2A Softball

Game 1 - Rockridge (32-3-1) vs. Carterville (37-1), 3 p.m.

Game 2: Poplar Grove North Boone (28-4) vs. Auburn (27-7-1), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Third place - 2 p.m.

Title - 4:30 p.m.