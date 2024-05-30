GAF begins production in Peru, creating 70 jobs

The GAF facility in Peru began production Wednesday, the company said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

The plant is located north of Interstate 80 and west of Plank Road on the OmniTRAX rail line. The 450,000-square-foot facility will manufacture GAF’s EnergyGuard line of polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation products, making it GAF’s fifth polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation manufacturing plant.

Polyiso is an insulation solution used in roofs and walls, according to a news release from GAF. It is considered to be sustainable and is used in green building projects.

“Bringing another world-class manufacturing plant online is a significant milestone that strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class service and innovative solutions across the Midwest and beyond,” said John Altmeyer, CEO of GAF, in a news release. “This investment in added polyiso capacity further demonstrates GAFs commitment to growth in the commercial roofing industry.”

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said it’s great GAF has started production and the city is thrilled to have them in the community.

“When they came in a year and half ago, they said they were going to help the community. They are already a sponsor for the (Illinois Valley) Pistol Shrimp,” the mayor said. “They are going to be involved. It’s a wonderful company to have in Peru.”

The 450,000 square foot Peru plant, which broke ground in 2022, has added 70 advanced manufacturing and engineering jobs.

GAF said it’s dedicated to become part of the community and supporting the city and its residents.

The company hosted an introduction day for non-profit groups in March emphasizing their commitment to working with the communities they operate through, “community matters,” GAF’s program and commitment to help build more resilient communities.

In October 2023, GAF donated all of the roofing material needed for the installation of the new roofs for Wellness and Recovery with Maitri (WARM), a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing individualized, quality care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

“The team we’ve assembled here in Peru is a perfect match for the culture of innovation and growth at GAF,” said Gary Ashley, plant manager, GAF-Peru. “We are excited to not only start up this new facility but also to serve and support the city as proud members of the community.”