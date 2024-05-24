A dog’s day in Princeton, Barkley Park established

Tammy Lange, executive director at Princeton Park District, and Princeton Park District employees Carlos Benavidez and Caden Wahlgren unveil a new dog park on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Zearing Park in Princeton. The one acre park has dual sections for small and large dogs, benches, a dog water fountain and waste station. Jeanne Hutchinson donated the funds to the Princeton Park District for the building of the dog park and to generate income to help maintain its care. (Scott Anderson)

A new dog park was opened Thursday during a celebration at Zearing Park in Princeton.

A sign was unveiled, and with that, Barkley Park was established. The one acre park has dual sections for small and large dogs separated by two fenced-in sections, benches, a dog water fountain and waste station.

Jeanne Hutchinson donated the funds to the Princeton Park District for the building of the dog park and to generate income to help maintain its care.

“Mrs. Hutchinson, who was a lifelong lover of dogs, believed the creation of a dog park would be a worthwhile asset for this community,” said Tammy Lange, executive director of the Princeton Park District. “The name of the park was chose by Mrs. Hutchinson and Jan (English) shared that this name is in memory of Dudley, Jeanne’s faithful companion.”

Lange said the hope is to have opportunities for individuals and organizations to be able to purchase agility equipment for the park.

“We would like to see how the park is used for the first few months,” Lange said.

The park rules are listed on the fence and residents are encouraged to become familiar with them.

Mayor Ray Mabry and Jan English, Hutchinson’s daughter, also spoke during Thursday’s celebration.

“When Jan and Mike English shared with us what Mrs. Jeanne Hutchinson wanted to do for this community and with the Princeton Park District we were just speechless,” Lange said. “For anyone here who knows me, you know that doesn’t happen often.”

Lange said the dog park came to fruition with the collaboration of the City of Princeton’s Electric, Water and IT departments; Adam Wright, Wright’s Excavating; Ron Kreiser and Illinois Valley Fence and Pool; Josh Schnaiter and his team from Prairie Landscape; Amanda Englebrecht; Princeton’s Animal Control Officer; The Princeton Park District Foundation; the artistic talent of Shannon Blosser-Salisbury and the Princeton Park District maintenance team under the leadership of Park Superintendent Nathan Cook.

“This park is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal,” Lange said. “It’s a place where our furry friends can play and socialize, and where community members can come together and enjoy this beautiful park and the outdoors.”