Woman charged in rural Mendota home invasion case released from jail

A woman charged in a rural Mendota home invasion, during which the elderly victim was reported to have been repeatedly struck and bitten, was released from jail Thursday with multiple conditions including “immediate treatment,” a judge ruled.

Jamie B. Danley, 37, of Mendota was arrested Wednesday on a La Salle County warrant charging her with home invasion, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation, and aggravated battery (victim older than 60), a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

Thursday, Danley appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court for a detention hearing. Prosecutors sought to have Danley held in La Salle County Jail but, after hearing the factual basis for Danley’s arrest, Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia termed Danley’s troubles “a mental health problem” and ruled out detention.

“I don’t think being in the county jail is going to help,” Raccuglia said.

The judge instead placed Danley under a no-contact order with the victim, ordered GPS monitoring and directed Danley “to seek immediate treatment.” Danley will next appear June 6 for arraignment.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Greg Sticka said in open court Thursday that La Salle County sheriff’s deputies were summoned May 14 to rural Mendota for a home invasion in progress.

The victim, who has since turned 75, said she saw a woman, completely unknown to her, standing at the sliding door and demanding to be let in.

“Get out of my (expletive) house,” Danley reportedly told the confused and alarmed homeowner, according to prosecutors.

When the victim partially opened the sliding door to inquire further, Sticka said, Danley forced her way in and bit the victim “multiple times” on her arm as well as struck her in the face.

The victim required treatment at a local hospital. Deputies arrived and found Danley inside a bedroom of the victim’s home.

“This type of violent and erratic conduct against what appears to be a random individual is a threat (to the victim) and a threat to the public at large,” Sticka said.

During the factual presentation, Danley sat in the courtroom either looking down or with her face cradled in her palms. She appeared to wipe away tears.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer readily acknowledged the violent conduct – “These allegations are troubling, there’s no question about that” – but said Danley was not impaired by alcohol and drugs but instead by mental health issues. Danley has a history of seizures, he said.

Trial dates are pending. Raccuglia ordered a followup report on court-ordered treatment within 30 days.