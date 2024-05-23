St. John’s Lodge in Peru to host May 25 cookout

The St. John’s Lodge No. 13 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Peru will be holding its third annual Memorial Day charity cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the Fifth Street parking lot behind Debo’s Ace Hardware store. (Scott Anderson)

Serving pork chop sandwiches and Polancic’s quarter pound hot dogs, along with chips and beverage, the cookout net proceeds are going to the Illinois Masonic Charities – which donated more than $37 million last year to causes around the state, such as scholarships and medical assistance, to both Masons and non-Masons alike.

Last year’s cookout ended up donating almost $300, all of it returned directly to the area in a $1,000 scholarship St. John’s will provide to a local student, scheduled to be awarded in early June.

St. John’s Lodge No. 13 is one of the oldest continuously operating organizations in La Salle County, established on Oct. 4, 1842, and meeting in the same location on Fourth Street in Peru since 1896.