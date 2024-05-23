BCR boys state tennis preview: Princeton’s Tyson Phillips, Chase Sims draw tough first-round matches

When: Thursday-Saturday.

Where: Chicago suburbs.

Princeton's Tyson Phillips makes a return against Coal City Monday. The Tigers won 5-0 to improve to 10-0. (Mike Vaughn)

Note worthy: Two Princeton Tigers will be competing in this week’s IHSA State Tournament, starting today in the Chicago suburbs. PHS senior Tyson Phillips punched his third straight state ticket while Chase Sims, a junior, goes for the first time. PHS coach Connie Lind said both Tigers drew tough first-round matches. Phillips (21-6) drew No. 2 seed Benedict Graft, a junior from Aurora Marmion who was state runner-up last season. “I’d really like to win three matches on Thursday and make it to Day 2, that would be a cool accomplishment for me after not being able to do that before,” Phillips said. Sims (25-2) will play Wheaton St. Francis sophomore Umar Bajwa, a 5-8 seed, in the first round. ... LaSalle-Peru sends its doubles team of Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy, who drew Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Luke Harvey and Evan Alema, a 9-16 seed. Bollis is making his fourth trip to state. The Cavs duo went 1-2 at state last year.