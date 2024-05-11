2024 BCR Regional Baseball Preview

Bureau Valley's Brock Rediger and Princeton's Noah LaPorte and their teams could cross paths again in the Class 2A Princeton Regional. The Storm gained the No. 4 seed by sweeping the Tigers to earn a first-round bye. (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A and 2A regionals get underway Monday. Here’s a look at area regionals:

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

Team to beat: Ridgewood (17-6).

Pairings: Monday, May 13 - Game 1: (9) Midland (8-18-1) at (8) Putnam County (7-17), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 - Game 2: (2) Ridgewood vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 - Game 3: (3) St. Bede (18-14) vs. (7) Princeville (10-15), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18 - Championship: Winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Worthy of note: The Bruins have had a bit of a roller-coaster ride heading into the postseason, losing five straight, then winning four in a row and then losing three straight. They will have the home field advantage and see some familiar Tri-County Conferences foes in Midland and PC, but also see some new teams in Ridgewood and Princeville out of the Lincoln Trail Conference. “This year our postseason looks quite different than in previous years. We look forward to the opportunity and will be trying to play our best baseball of the season as next week arrives,” SBA coach Bill Booker said. The Bruins will look for a title shot by opening against the Princes in Thursday’s semifinals. The Bruins seek their first regional title since 2021 and 22nd in program history, including five in 2A from 2011-16. Booker is pleased to get to play at home and showcase the Bruins’ facilities. “Our home field is one of the flattest, best playing surfaces in the area,” he said. “We take great pride in our home field and our grounds crew does an outstanding job maintaining it. We look forward to hosting.” ... The Panthers have endured a rebuilding year after graduating five seniors last year, who went on to play collegiately. No. 1 Ridgewood, the co-op between Cambridge and AlWood, sports a 7-1 record in the Lincoln Trail Conference. The Spartans seek a return trip to the regional finals, falling to Annawan-Wethersfield 10-9 a year ago.

Last year’s regional finals: Annawan-Wethersfield 10, Ridgewood 9.

BCR pick: St. Bede.

Next: Winner advances to the Bloomington Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday, May 22 at 4 p.m. against the winner of the Colfax Ridgeview Regional.

Gino Ferrari and the St. Bede Bruins will make their pitch to win their own 1A regional, which starts Monday. (Scott Anderson)

Class 2A Hall Regional

Team to beat: IVC (18-10).

Pairings: Monday, May 13 - Game 1: (11) Knoxville (3-20) at (10) Orion (6-13), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 - Game 2: (2) IVC vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Game 3: (3) Hall (18-9) vs. (9) Kewanee (8-17), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18 - Championship: Winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Worthy of note: The Red Devils, who are defending regional and sectional champions, get to play in the friendly confines of Foley Field at Kirby Park. Hall coach Tom Keegan said the familiarity helps the Red Devils to “kind of know maybe some of the hops it may take down here at Foley Field.” .... Hall will play under the lights in Wednesday’s second semifinal against Kewanee. The Red Devils outscored the Boilers 21-3 in last week’s series sweep. The Red Devils also beat the favored IVC Grey Ghosts 6-3 at home on April 22. IVC has won six straight, including Monday’s 3-2 win at Princeton, before falling to Tolono Unity. Keegan said it’s more than coach’s speak when he said anyone can win the regional. “It’s a bunch of teams who can beat anybody and get beat by anybody on a particular night. I imagine the Kewanee kid (Cruz Paredes) who held us at bay five innings last week is going to pitch again. We’ll have to limit the damage and see if we can score some along the way.” ... Hall has won four regionals and two sectionals since 2017, going all the way to the state championship in 2018.

BCR pick: Hall.

Last year’s regional finals: Hall 6, Riverdale 5.

Next: Winner advances to the Chillicothe Sectional on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of the Peoria Notre Dame Regional.

Max Bryant and the Hall Red Devils will take aim on winning their own 2A regional, which starts Monday. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 2A Princeton Regional

Team to beat: Sherrard (21-4).

Pairings: Monday, May 13 - Game 1: (7) Aledo Mercer County (9-13) at (6) Monmouth-Roseville (11-13), 4:30 p.m. Game 2: (8) Rockridge (12-14) at (5) Princeton (9-12), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 - Game 3: (1) Sherrard vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 - Game 4: (4) Bureau Valley (11-15) vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18 - Championship: Winners 2-3, 1 p.m.

Worthy of note: Princeton beat Rockridge 5-4 Friday on a walk-off hit by Luke LaPorte and will turn right around to play the Rockets in Monday’s quarterfinals. The Tigers would like none better to advance to get another shot at rival Bureau Valley in Thursday’s semifinals. The Storm swept the Three Rivers East season series over the Tigers, including a come-from-behind 9-7 win on April 22 at Prather Field. BV also blanked the Tigers 5-0 at Manlius, giving the Storm the higher seed over the Tigers and a first-round bye. “Our guys fought to be there come seeding time. So it was nice to get there and get that first-round bye. Definitely helps and gives us some options as far as pitching. Hopefully we can take advantage,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said. ... The Tigers beat the Storm 6-1 in last year’s semifinals. ... Sherrard is the defending regional champion, defeating Princeton 6-2 for last year’s title at Prather Field. Sherrard leads the Three Rivers West at 10-1, handed its first league loss on Wednesday by Rockridge. .... Princeton won its only regional in 2005, also winning the sectional. Bureau Valley last won regional in 2009, which is its only one.

BCR pick: Sherrard.

Last year’s regional finals: Sherrard 6, Princeton 2.

Next: Winner advances to the Chillicothe Sectional on Wednesday, May 22 at 4 p.m. against the winner of the Carthage Illini West Regional.

Other area regionals

At Annawan/Wethersfield (1A): Favorite: (1) Annawan/Wethersfield (14-6-1). Others: (4) Henry-Senachwine (13-11-1) vs. (5) ROWVA/Williamsfield (13-15), (6) Stark County (13-14), (10) Galva (2-14).

At Serena (1A): Favorite: (1) Ottawa Marquette (23-2). Others: (4) Yorkville Christian (10-12), (7) Serena (11-12), (8) Newark (8-21), (9) Somonauk (6-13).

At Newman (2A): Favorite: (2) Newman (20-4-1). Others: (4) Rock Falls (13-12), (5) Pecatonica (11-7), (6) Mendota (11-8), (7) Oregon (11-14).

At Prophetstown (2A): Favorite: (1) Byron (24-4-1). Others: (3) Riverdale (14-6), (8) E-P (6-13), (9) Alleman (6-27), (10) Morrison (3-15).