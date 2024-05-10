Tiskilwa Spur to close at rail crossing May 20

The Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing at the Tiskilwa Spur (CR 1800 E. Road) in Tiskilwa will be closed beginning Monday, May 20, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing at the Tiskilwa Spur (CR 1800 E. Road) in Tiskilwa will be closed beginning Monday, May 20, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The repairs are expected to take up to five days to complete. There will be no posted detour.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.