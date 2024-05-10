Tiskilwa program to feature Underground Railroad on May 13

Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to a presentation 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, by Owen Muelder, author of “The Underground Railroad in Western Illinois.” (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Author and historian Owen Muelder of Galesburg will present “The Underground Railroad in Illinois and the Nation” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

The Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to this program to learn more about an overview of the movement as well as several local connections.

In a new feature for those unable to attend the program, society director Leah Metcalf will livestream on the Tiskilwa Historical Society’s Facebook page. Viewers can click on the notification “live” when the broadcast begins.

Known for his ability to engage his audience, Muelder has delivered more than 250 lectures on the Underground Railroad to groups throughout the United States. Since 2004, he has served as director of the Galesburg Colony Underground Railroad Freedom Station at Knox College. His two books will be available for purchase following the presentation.

In conjunction with the event, Tiskilwa Public Library has set up a special display of several fiction and non-fiction books concerning the movement, and all are available for checkout.

Programs at Museum on Main are free and open to the public. Visitors are asked to enter the building at the left on the lower level. For those needing assistance, a chairlift is available to the upstairs community room. Presentations are followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries.