The Coalition for Constitutional Rights will host two speakers from Edgar County Watchdogs at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton. (Shaw File Photo)

John Kraft and Kirk Allen will share their experiences of keeping an eye on local government and being on the lookout for corruption.They will inform and instruct the audience on watching their own government using the Freedom of Information Act.