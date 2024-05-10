Bureau County Property Transfers: April 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded April 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

April 1

Floyd Pinter (decd), Marilyn Pinter (decd) and Neil Pinter (ex) to Kari and Kyle Cain, executor deed, parts of Section 10 in Selby Township, $434,500.

Jay Swearingen (decd) and Terry Swearingen (ex) to Jordan Losey, executor deed, parts of Section 17 in Wyanet Township, $88,000.

April 2

Lee Kirkman (adm), Lyle Kirkman (decd) and Lori Lane (adm) to Eric Lane, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 13 in Greenville Township, $901,165.

Lee Kirkman (adm), Lyle Kirkman (decd) and Lori Lane (adm) to Lynn Cissell and Lee Kirkman, administrator’s deed, part of Section 6 in Clarion Township, $511,020.

Lee Kirkman (adm), Lyle Kirkman (decd) and Lori Lane (adm) to Jack Cissell Jr. and Courtney Cissell, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 10 in Hall Township, $310,000.

Charles Casford and Jason Hayes to Noah Duty and Nai Saechao, warranty deed, parts of Lots 38 and parts of Lot 39 in DePue, $35,000.

April 3

Robert Allen (decd) and Vonette Miller (adm) to Aaron Johnson, administrator’s deed, Lot 11 in Rosenow Second Subdivision in Princeton, $98,500.

Samuel Erkonen (POA), Bruce Schultz and Cathy Schultz to Andrew and Joyla Davis, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Ohio Township, $133,000.

April 4

Kailey Bettasso (tr), Land Trust Number 2 and Michaelyn Vandy (tr) to Jason and Monica Shofner, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 3 in Stoner’s Second Addition in Princeton, $52,000.

April 5

Ruth Bonnell (tr), Berneice Kenny (decd) and Colette Sutton (tr) to Raeann Stouffer, trustees’ deed, part of Section 11 in Westfield Township, $202,806.

Ruth Bonnell (tr), Berneice Kenny (decd) and Colette Sutton (tr) to Ruth Bonnell, trustees’ deed, part of Section 13 in Westfield Township and part of Section 24 in Westfield Township, $19,600.

Ruth Bonnell (tr), Berneice Kenny (decd) and Colette Sutton (tr) to Colette Sutton, trustees’ deed, part of Section 11 in Westfield Township, part of Section 13 in Westfield Township and part of Section 24 in Westfield Township, $345,600.

Gary Noonan to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 112 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $45,500.

Joella Nichols and Sondra Smith (tr) to Jesus Bretado, trustees’ deed, Lot 4 in Gustafson’s Re Subdivision in Malden, $132,000.

Shirley Pierson to Christy Isaacson, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Lincoln Park Condominium in Princeton, $225,000.

Dale Billhorn (decd) and Michael Billhorn (ex) to Billhorn Farms Inc., executor deed, part of Section 26 in Clarion Township, $652,500.

Tracy Ferrell and Tommy Linden Trust to Ericka Fisher, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 36 in Walnut Township, $145,000.

Jason and Kelli Desplinter to Adam and Michelle Childs, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Gold Township, $360,000.

April 8

St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley to Breann Fasking and Spencer Martin, warranty deed, Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 6 in Block 92 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.

Debra and William Herz to Cary McPoland and Nicole Roviso, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 45 in Ladd, $63,000.

April 9

Paul and Rita Rybski to John Williams, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Selby Township, $270,000.

Richard Johnson Jr. and Linda Johnson to Joel Aralikatti, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Country Oaks First Subdivision, Lots 1-19, in Princeton, $228,000.

April 10

Aaron and Michael Book to Christopher Stefani (tr), warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in Dover Township, $1,246,000.

Joyce Freson and Jill Kowalczyk (AIF) to Adrienne Courington and Deborah Shyne, warranty deed, Lot 34 in Piper’s Subdivision in Princeton, $196,000.

April 11

Shirley Olin (decd) and Vickie Townsend (ex) to Destiny Fleming, executor deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 9 in West Addition in Princeton, $62,000.

April 12

Jennifer Madsen to Carla Irwin and Katherine Reuter, warranty deed, part of Section 2 in Indiantown Township and parts of Section 1 in Indiantown Township, $150,000.

Pamela and Robert Henkelman to Cody Koepke and Bailey O’Brien, warranty deed, Lot 23 and part of Lot 22 in A. and H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $196,000.

April 15

Nathan and Rachel to Tina Billhymer, warranty deed, Lots 43, 44 and 45 in Henderson and Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $92,700.

Jose Andana to Martha Lozano and Donald Widner Jr., warranty deed, Lot 81 in Henderson and Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $27,500.

Louis Budnick Jr. to Orren Farms LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 32 in Hall Township, $280,024.