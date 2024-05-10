Beyond the Banner Youth Clinic to be held May 11 in Princeton

Bureau County Farm Bureau and Bureau, Marshall-Putnam 4-H will host a free educational event, Beyond the Banner Youth Clinic, for all youth to include everything from feeding advice to daily grooming routines and show preparation to showmanship techniques. (Scott Anderson)

All animals will be provided. No personal livestock will be needed. This event will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds livestock barn, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. Sponsors for the event are Bureau County Farm Bureau, Compeer, Bureau County 4-H and Marshall-Putnam 4-H. Register to Bureau County Farm Bureau through the jotform by May 10 at https://jotform.com/241015580766153.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. Breakout sessions will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m., lasting 30 minutes each. Youth will choose three (Beef, Swine, Sheep/Goats, and/or Rabbits/Chickens). Animal First Aid will be covered from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., followed by a 15-minute break. Master Showmanship explanation and provided lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Annual required YQCA Training will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. To register for YQCA training, visit yqcaprogram.org and select Beyond the Banner Bureau/Marshall/Putnam.

If you need reasonable accommodations to attend or have additional questions about the program call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau Office at 815-875-2878. The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp for more information.