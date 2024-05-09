Streator High School awards more than $308,000 in scholarships at honors night

Students receiving $8,000 and higher at the Streator High School Honors Awards Night were (seated from left) Kora Lane, Danielle Giacinto, Lily Kupec and Ophelia Orozco, (standing from left) Abby Mascal, Devin Elias, Landon Muntz and Josie Goerne. Not pictured are Sydney Long and Tyke Legeralde. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School students were awarded more than $308,000 in scholarships at the 44th annual honor awards ceremony Wednesday at the school’s auditorium.

Streator High School’s Superintendent Scott Cameron welcomed scholarship presenters and honored students, along with their families. Members of the Streator High School Board of Education, the Streator High School Educational Foundation and high school administration were acknowledged prior to the ceremony as well. Principal Amy Jo Mascal, along with Brad Brittin served as Mistress and Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

Mascal and Brittin introduced the scholarship sponsors with an explanation of the scholarship being awarded. A total of 91 scholarships were awarded to senior class students, who successfully submitted the qualifications required to receive the individual awards.

This year 10 students received more than $8,000 to assist them in continuing their education as a result of the donations.

Scholarship and recipients for 2024 include the following:

Ag Diversified Scholarship: Abigayle Gribbin, $500

Glen & Elizabeth Baker Memorial: Abigayle Gribbin, $500

Harley & Mary Henry Scholarship: Lexy Jensen and Sydney Long, $500 each

Gerald Sweeden Memorial: Sydney Long, $1,000

Streator Ag Family, Friends & Alumni Scholarship: Abigale Gribbin, Sydney Long Alexandra Mahan and Madeline Wonders, $500 each

Willard Schroeder Scholarship: Lexy Jensen, $500

Educators Award: Alexandra Mahan, $250

Streator Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Lexy Jensen, $1,000

Streator Masonic Lodge Trades Scholarship: Alec Darrow $1,000

SHS Alumni & Friends Scholarship: Elizabeth Abbott, Lexy Jensen, Lily Kupec, Sydney Long, Ashlyn Yacko, $3,000 each, Devin Elias $5,000

Ben Newton Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Jacobs and Alexander McCloskey, $1,000 each

Brett Stone Memorial Scholarship: Lily Kupec $4,000

Class of 1959 Scholarship: Kayla Berg and Katelyn Stipp $1,000 each

Class of 1966 Scholarship: Danielle Giacinto, Noah Girard and Ziara Webb, $1,500 each for all four years of college

Class of 1967 IEP: Michael Greer, $1,500

Class of 1967 Community College: Gracie Drysdale, $1,500

Class of 1968- Charli McMullen, $500

Class of 1991: Mya Englert, $1,000

Constellation La Salle Station Technical Scholarship: Layton Finney, $1,000

Sharon Coonan Memorial: Kora Lane, $2,000

Madeline Ahearn Higgins Memorial Scholarship: Kora Lane, $3,000 for all four years of college

Walter & Dorothy Dobberpuhl Memorial Scholarship: Tyke Legeralde, $3,000 for all four years of college

Dream Machines Car Club: Alejandro Lopez and Jesus Vazquez, $500 each

Ethel Pearson Missel Scholarship: Danielle Giacinto and Abby Mascal, $3,000 each, $5,000 additional over the next three years of college

Firefighters Local #56/Jack Dent Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Abbott and Sydney Long, $500 each

Hardscrabble Excellence Scholarship: Sydney Long and Ophelia Orozco, $1,000 each

Gene Bednar Memorial Scholarship: Collin Jeffries, $1,500

Hiltabrand Legacy Scholarship: Elizabeth Abbott, $1,000

Hunter Wolfe Memorial Scholarship: Mya Englert, Lucas Fraga, Josie Goerne, Abigale Gribbin, Gavin Jacobs, Lexy Jensen, Alejandro Lopez and Rilee Talty, $250 each

Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council: Ophelia Orozco, $500

Jack and Opal Stephens Memorial Scholarship: Abby Mascal, $1,000

Joanne Beck Memorial Scholarship: Iliana Gomez, $500

John G. Sorensen: Iliana Gomez and Kora Lane, $1,000 each

John R. & Kathryn L. Solon Scholarship: Emma Reynolds ($1,500 including additional year of college)

Kiwanis Character Award: Ophelia Orozco (Plaque)

Dave Goerne Memorial Kiwanis Scholarship: Kaylee Dzurisin and Abby Mascal, $1,000 each

Lions Club Career & Technical Education: Lily Kupec, $500

Lynn Solon Foundation: Landon Muntz and Madeline Wonders, $1,500 each

Mary Catherine Ritter Memorial Scholarship: Kaylee Dzurisin, $1,200

Michael Ragusa Agent Orange Awareness: Madeline Wonders $1,000

Milan Barackman Memorial: Bridget McGurk, $1,000

PEO Chapter CM Scholarship: Abigayle Gribbin, $500

PEO Chapter IC Scholarship: Lexy Jensen and Lily Kupec, $500 each

Ramza Fester Math Science Scholarship: Gabriella Arevalo and Sydney Long, $1,000 each for all four years of college

Red & White Booster Club Scholarship: Abigayle Gribbin, Lily Kupec, Alexander Gonzalez and Landon Muntz, $500 each

Richard “Moose” & Jayne Conner Memorial: Lily Kupec, $1,000

Ronald Yuhas Memorial Scholarship: Cole Park, $2,000

SHS Federation of Teachers: Elizabeth Abbott, $500

SHS Student Council Scholarship: Lily Kupec, $1,250

SHS Yearbook Scholarship: Tyke Legeralde and Bridget McGurk, $500 each

Streator Leading Ladies Scholarship: Abby Mascal, $500

Streator Onized Credit Union Scholarship: Brenden Christensen and Rheagan Goluba, $1,000

Streator Youth Soccer Scholarship: Landon Muntz and Ophelia Orozco, $250 each

Sue Ryon Arkels Memorial Scholarship: Lucas Fraga, Rheagan Goluba and Alexandra Mahan, $1,000 each

Tom Rice Music Scholarship: Elizabeth Abbott, $500

Vactor Manufacturing Scholarship: Alejandro Lopez and Aidan Stevens, $500 each

Dr. William Ehiling Memorial Scholarship: Claire Durdan, Iliana Gomez and Collin Jeffries, $1,000 each

William Zadkovich Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Abbott, Abigale Gribbon and Abby Mascal, $1,000 each

Beverly Hoag Memorial Scholarship: Noah Girard and Sophia Pence, $1,000 each

Bulldog Business Leader Scholarship: Lily Kupec, $500; Emma Reynolds, $250

Cary C. Barr Scholarship: Gracie Drysdale, Devin Elias, Mya Englert, Jordan Washington and Madeline Wonders, $1,000 each for all four years of college

Class of 1965 Scholarship: Brenden Christensen, Mina James, Sophia Pence, Cade Peterson, Kirsten Peterson, Zachary Schultz, Isabella Wood, $1,000 each

James Underwood Scholarship: Lucas Fraga and Megan Stwart, $500 each; Rheagan Goluba, Abby Mascal and Kirsten Peterson $1,000 each with $500 or the $1,000 for all four years

Class of 1964: Mya Englert and Landon Ross, $1,000 each

Dieken Nursing Scholarship: Claire Durdan, Iliana Gomez and Miriam Gonzalez, $3,000

Dieken Welding Scholarship: Alejandro Lopez and Jo Mindeman, $1,000

Paul E. Dieken Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Yacko, $2,000

Pernille Ullegard Memorial Scholarship: Abigayle Gribbin, $1,000

Dominic Salviti Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Yacko, $500

Elks Most Valuable Scholarship: Lily Kupec and Abby Mascal, $300 each

Fred and Jeanne Beck Scholarship: Christian Gill and Michael Greer, $2,500 each

Greener Estate Scholarship: Kirsten Peterson, $500

Herb Gerth Technology Scholarship: Layton Finney, $100.

HSHS St. Mary’s Medical Staff: Ophelia Orozco, $1,000; Abigayle Gribbin, $750

Jack and Betty Moore Memorial Scholarship: Ophelia Orozco and Cade Peterson, $500 each

June Immel Memorial Scholarship: Miriam Gonzalez, $500

Karen Barnwell Memorial Scholarship: Ophelia Orozco and Collin Jeffries, $1,000 each

Kathleen Kinkade Memorial Scholarship: Claire Durdan and Collin Jeffries, $250 each

Kathryn Dose Memorial Scholarship: Claire Durdan, $1,000

Keith Spaniol Memorial: Jo Mindemann and Alejandro Lopez, $250 each

Larry T. Lampson Scholarship: Bridget McGurk, $3,000; Danielle Sterner, $2,500; Hadley Richardson, $2,000; and Katie Monaghan, $1,500

Matthew Olson Memorial Welding: Alexis Walking, $500

Mulford Scholarship: Josie Goerne and Landon Muntz, $2,000 each for all four years

Richard J. Berry Memorial Golf Association Scholarship: Cole Park, $500

Shelby and Frieda Proud Achievement Award Scholarship: Landon Ross, $500

Streator Community Credit Union: Danielle Giacinto and Katie Monaghan, $600 each

Streator Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Scholarship: Abby Mascal and Ziara Webb, $1,000

Superintendents Servant Leadership: Lily Kupec, $500

Richard J. Berry Memorial Scholarship: Ophelia Orozco, $5,000

John G. Schmidt Scholarship: Devin Elias, $10,000

Rose Boyd Gochanour: Abby Mascal, $8,000 per year all four years of college